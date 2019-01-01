Dunne: Chilwell and Wan-Bissaka can't turn down City move

The two young English defenders have caught the eye this season and have been backed to make the move to Etihad Stadium

Ben Chilwell and Aaron Wan-Bissaka would be unable to resist a summer move to should the champions show an interest, according to former City defender Richard Dunne.

Chilwell and Wan-Bissaka have both enjoyed standout seasons so far for Leicester and respectively.

Chilwell’s performances for the Foxes saw him earn his first international cap for against in September, going on to make a further four appearances for Gareth Southgate’s side throughout the autumn.

Wan-Bissaka only made his senior debut for the Eagles 12 months ago but has quickly developed into one of the ’s most consistent right-backs.

The duo’s performances have understandably led to speculation that one of the league’s major clubs could make a summer bid, with Manchester City among them.

The Premier League champions have been linked with a number of British youngsters in order to boost their quota of home-grown players.

Should they make an approach for Chilwell and Wan-Bissaka, then Dunne feels neither player would be able to turn down a move to Etihad Stadium.

“Chilwell would be a positive move for the club, and he’d help keep up the quota of English players at the club,” Dunne told us-bookies.com.

“He looks like a talented footballer. However, anyone that comes in as a left-back has to realise they won’t be an understudy, and due to injury problems they will be playing regularly at Man City. It’s a great chance for him to establish himself at one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

“Wan-Bissaka looked a very good player when he played the Etihad, he’s got great pace and gets up and down the pitch. He’s not as great on the ball as [Kyle] Walker, but defensively he’s excellent and very hard to beat.

“Playing with Kyle Walker will help him develop at such a young age, much like Chilwell it’s an opportunity they can’t turn down. With the chance to play football and learn under Pep Guardiola.”

Another potential home-grown target is West Ham’s Declan Rice, who recently switched his international allegiance from the to England.

Dunne believes the 20-year-old would also be a good addition to City’s already talented squad.

“Declan Rice is a very, very talented player and he’s doing well for West Ham. I’m sure Man City will be looking at him,” added the former Republic of Ireland captain.

“The opportunity for him to go to a big club like Man City, and the fact he’s now an English player will be a factor. They’d do well in signing him.”