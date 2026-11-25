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Jose Mourinho has compared the sanctity of the Real Madrid dressing room to Las Vegas following his side's emphatic Champions League victory over PSV Eindhoven. Despite the secrecy, The Portuguese tactician shed light on the tactical "click" and visual analysis that inspired his players to secure three vital points.

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The Las Vegas code and halftime adjustments

Mourinho maintained an air of mystery regarding the specifics of his halftime team talk following a dominant second-half display against PSV. After trailing or struggling for rhythm in the first 45 minutes, the Spanish giants emerged transformed, prompting questions about what was said behind closed doors. Mourinho was quick to set boundaries regarding the privacy of his squad's inner sanctum.

"The locker room is like Vegas. What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. We've talked. We're friends, and we've spoken," Mourinho told Movistar. Despite the joking reference to the famous Nevada city, the manager admitted in the post-match press conference that he relied on technology rather than just rhetoric to fix a "terrible" first half where his side failed to win individual duels or press effectively. "I tried to find three or four clips with the analysts that would show the players what we were doing wrong. It was a halftime talk with few words, because a picture is worth a thousand words. We watched three different clips, one defensive and two offensive. And with the visuals, it's easier to understand," the coach added.

Tactical shifts and defensive concerns

Mourinho’s decisive triple substitution at the interval proved to be the catalyst for a dramatic second-half turnaround, though the veteran tactician refused to throw his withdrawn starters under the bus at the final whistle. Instead, the Portuguese boss defended his ruthless half-time reshuffle as a calculated tactical gamble rather than a public indictment of individual performances.

The manager addressed the risks taken during the match, particularly regarding players on yellow cards and those returning from injury. "The triple substitution was a bit of everything. We had two yellow cards in a game with a lot of counter-attacks from them; it was a risk. Then it's obvious that the two center-backs who are playing the most wanted to be in better form," he explained to Movistar.

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Room for improvement despite 15 points

With Madrid now sitting comfortably on 15 points in the Champions League table, Mourinho is focused on avoiding the playoff round by securing a few more positive results. However, the perfectionist in him remains unsatisfied with the team's inability to start matches with the same intensity they show when chasing a result, noting that there is still significant work to be done on the training ground.

He warned that relying on comebacks is a dangerous strategy that may eventually backfire. "Obviously, coming back gives a good feeling. But with the risks we are taking, it can go wrong. And I don't want to have this feeling, this question mark over whether we are going to start well or badly."

Madrid shift focus to Alaves clash

Madrid's relentless march through Europe shows no signs of slowing down, as a fifth consecutive victory propels the 15-time continental champions straight to the summit of the standings. While Los Blancos continue to flex their muscles on the biggest stage, it is a starkly different story for PSV, who remain stranded outside the play-off places with a dismal tally of just four points from their opening five outings. With their European momentum firmly intact, Madrid will now quickly turn their attention back to domestic duties, looking to carry that winning form into this weekend's home clash against Alaves.