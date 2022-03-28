Draxler admits unhappiness at PSG: 'My situation at the club is not easy'

Julian Draxler admits he is going through a difficult period at Paris Saint-Germain because of his lack of playing time.

The attacking midfielder featured for Germany as they beat Israel 2-0 last week, the first time he has played a full match since a Coupe de France clash in January.

The 28-year-old has made just 18 appearances in Ligue 1 this year, having fallen down the pecking order with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Angel Di Maria ahead of him.

What has been said?

Draxler hopes to be part of the Germany squad for the World Cup in Qatar in November, but he is aware he might need to leave PSG in order to stay in contention for a place.

"I am happy to have played 90 minutes for the first time in a long time. I am still convinced that I have the quality for this team," he told the official Ligue 1 website. "My situation at the club is not easy. I lack rhythm."

He added: "I haven't spoken to the coach [Hansi Flick] personally, but he has already told us, as a team, that he needs players who are fit, who are in the rhythm.

"I need to play more games for the World Cup. We'll see what happens this summer."

How has Draxler performed for PSG?

The Germany international joined the French giants from Wolfsburg in 2017 and has made almost 200 appearances overall.

He signed a new contract with the club last year, extending his commitment until 2024.

However, his playing time has been dwindling since the 2019-20 season. This year he has started just eight of the 24 appearances he has made in all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino's team.

