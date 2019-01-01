DPMM FC in pole position to win league title

DPMM move closer to winning the SPL

FC moved one step closer to sealing the league title after they made light work of a woeful Warriors side, at the Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium.

Hotshot striker Andrei Varankou scored a hat-trick to condemn Warriors to a 3-0 defeat, which effectively puts the Bruneian side in pole position to win this season's league title. Another piece of good news for DPMM was ' 3-3 draw against Balestier Khalsa.

With the draw, it seems as if the title race has become a two-horse race between and DPMM - and DPMM will hope Hougang follows in Tampines' footsteps - when they take on later.