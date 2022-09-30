Gerrard addresses Douglas Luiz to Arsenal talk as transfer rumours continue to swirl

Steven Gerrard has sought to play down reports suggesting that Douglas Luiz will become a transfer target for Arsenal again in January.

Gunners made a move over the summer

Could rekindle interest in January

Midfielder in final year of his contract

WHAT HAPPENED? Speculation continues to rage regarding the future of the Brazil international midfielder, with the Gunners having attempted to take him to north London late in the summer window. Interest is reportedly set to be rekindled, with a big-money bid being lined up at Emirates Stadium, but Gerrard is eager to point out that Villa have no intention of parting with the talented 24-year-old, who they are still hoping to tie down on fresh terms.

WHAT THEY SAID: Villa boss Gerrard has said of the renewed transfer talk surrounding Luiz: “No news in terms of him extending his stay here, so that situation hasn’t changed. But what I would say is he is very focused, he has trained well.

“Am I surprised by the speculation? No, because we have got a young Brazilian player who is a fantastic talent. I expect to be asked this question a lot as the season progresses. We want him to stay here. I think the owners were very strong in keeping him here. We didn’t want to lose him on the final day and he’s performed very well since.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Luiz joined Villa from Manchester City in the summer of 2019 and will see his current contract in the West Midlands expire at the end of the season – meaning that he could drop into the free agent pool if no sale is agreed over the winter and no extension is agreed in his current surroundings.

WHAT NEXT FOR DOUGLAS LUIZ? The South American star, who has nine senior caps for his country and is an Olympic gold medal winner, has scored two goals through seven appearances this season and will be hoping that his form can push him into contention for a place in Brazil’s 2022 World Cup plans.