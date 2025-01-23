'Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp's Era': How to watch the new documentary about England's most successful football team

Where to see the brand-new behind-the-scenes film of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool FC during his successful time there

When Jurgen Klopp joined English football giants Liverpool back in October of 2017, the task he had to turn the famous team into winners once again was huge. Liverpool are known for being one of the biggest clubs in the world, having dominated English and European football in decades gone by.

The squad when Klopp arrived, however, were not in the greatest of shape or in a great position to be winning trophies, having last won the league title at Anfield during the 1989-90 season. In the years prior to Klopp's arrival, the club had challenged for Premier League glory but fallen at the last hurdle, with 2005's historical Champions League win over AC Milan as their most notable achievement in years.

How to watch Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp's Era

What is the 'Doubters to Believers' documentary about?

Having taken his former club Borussia Dortmund to the heights of the German Bundesliga with two league titles and a list of other cups and finals under his belt, including a runners-up spot in the 2012 Champions League, many believed he was the perfect fit for Liverpool but would need time to build his own team and stamp his brand of football on the club.

And it didn't take long for Jurgen to make an impact, when mere months after taking charge at Anfield he took the team to the UEFA Europa League Final, having beaten fierce rivals Manchester United and pushed aside his former club Dortmund in a thrilling 5-4 victory, paving the way for many more memorable encounters and stunning results in almost nine years with The Reds.

Now Amazon Prime Video are bringing all the magic of the Klopp era to the small screen, in brand new documentary Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp's Era. It was revealed during the halftime ads of Liverpool's Champions League game against Lille on 21 January, which also aired on Amazon Prime Video, showcasing the trailer for the fascinating behind-the-scenes look at the club. It'll be available to watch on the streaming platform from 28 February as part of its standard monthly or annual subscription package.

Watch the Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp's Era trailer

Take a look at the incredible trailer for the documentary below, which covers Klopp's anticipated arrival and all the amazing success he and the club experienced during his spell there.