'Don't shoot!' - Jorginho admits he was stunned by Kovacic's Champions League screamer as his shots normally end up 'in the stands'

Jorginho says he was surprised by Mateo Kovacic's stunning goal in Chelsea's 2-1 win against Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea produced a sturdy performance in Austria to defeat Salzburg 2-1. Kovacic opened the scoring in the first half with an instinctive left-footed shot from outside the box, surprising players and fans alike when it nestled in the top corner. Jorginho, who captained the Blues on the night, reveals he was as shocked as anyone.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's funny because I kept joking with him: 'Don't shoot!'," he joked. "Sometimes he shoots up there, in the stands... just pass the ball! When he scored tonight I was like 'woah!'"

He added: "I'm really happy for him. He's an amazing player and he played so well tonight. I'm very happy for him, and for Kai [Havertz]"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kai Havertz got himself on the scoresheet in similarly impressive style, rifling a long range shot into the net via the crossbar. The result sees Chelsea qualify from Group E with a game to spare, likely as group winners, and means Graham Potter is now unbeaten in his opening nine games as Chelsea manager.

DID YOU KNOW? Wednesday's result was Salzburg's first home defeat of the 2022-23 season, as they had five wins and four draws to their name before hosting Chelsea.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? After securing qualification for the knockout stages, Chelsea will look to cement their place in next season's edition of the competition. Potter will take on his former side Brighton on Saturday in their hunt for a top four finish.