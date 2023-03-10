‘Don’t ask for the No.10 this time!’ - Christian Pulisic transfer advice from USMNT legend Eric Wynalda with ‘no roads back’ at Chelsea

Christian Pulisic has “no roads back” at Chelsea and needs to find a new club while steering clear of asking “for the No.10” again, says Eric Wynalda.

American forward back from injury

Exit talk continues to rage in London

Linked with teams in England, Italy & Spain

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international has returned to action at Stamford Bridge following his latest injury lay-off, but questions continue to be asked of his future in west London. He is only under contract until 2024 and, having struggled for form and fitness at times during his spell in England, has been linked with the likes of Newcastle, AC Milan and Real Madrid.

WHAT THEY SAID: USMNT legend Wynalda has told the Action Network’s Wondergoal Podcast: “One thing we do know, Chelsea has muddied the waters so severely that there are no roads back to London for Christian Pulisic. Christian Pulisic has been rumoured to just about every top club in Europe - Newcastle seemed to be the most believable about two months ago but they have slipped a bit and no longer look to be the destination. The number (Pulisic's transfer fee) is rumoured to get as high as $60 million. The other teams which could be his next home are all fighting for a Champions League spot and will be the determining factor. Those teams are not just in England but, Spain, Germany and Italy.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wynalda added on the options which may be presented to Pulisic: “AC Milan is the most interesting for that category who will need to find their form to hold off several storied clubs for the last UCL spot in Italy. If Milan can pull it off, securing a fourth place finish or higher, they would be his best choice in my opinion. Real Madrid have yet to make a clear written offer, but if they do they will win this competition for his services. Newcastle would be about the money. A move back to Germany would be about familiarity. Milan would be about the story - Real Madrid would be about the perception. Either way, his new club will make most of the transfer money back in shirt sales. Just don't ask for the number 10 this time!”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic has taken in 137 appearances for Chelsea, becoming the first American to grace a Champions League final in the process, but has mustered just one goal and six Premier League starts in the 2022-23 campaign.