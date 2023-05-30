'Don't leave me alone' - Sergio Rico's wife posts worrying update with PSG goalkeeper in intensive care as club cancel annual gala dinner out of respect

Paris Saint-Germain have postponed their annual gala dinner due to the "concerning health" of Sergio Rico.

The goalkeeper is currently in intensive care following a horse-riding accident on Sunday. Rico returned to his native Spain after PSG clinched the Ligue 1 title on Saturday evening. While riding he collided with a runaway horse which led to him falling to the ground and injuring his head.

The player is being treated for his injuries and on Tuesday, his wife, Alba Silva, posted a concerning message about his health on Instagram.

"Don't leave me alone, my love, because I swear I can't, nor do I know how to live without you. We are waiting for you my life, we love you so much," she wrote.

Le Parisien has since received an update on Rico's condition from the Virgen del Rocio hospital where he is being looked after.

"His general condition is stable, but serious. He is still awaiting clinical evolution [of the injury] in the next few days. The patient is still admitted to the intensive care unit of the Virgen del Rocio University Hospital, after suffering an injury to the head. He is cared for by specialists in intensive medicine and continues under sedation," a statement read.

PSG have taken the decision to cancel their annual gala dinner out of respect for Rico and his family.

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi stated: "The current situation demands our full attention and forces us to forgo our traditional gala. The entire Paris Saint-Germain family is deeply affected by the tragedy affecting Sergio Rico and his loved ones. On behalf of all the club's teams, I want to assure them of our full support and heartfelt sympathy during this ordeal."