'I don't give a sh*t' - Brendan Aaronson fumes at suggestion Leeds fans turned against USMNT stars before relegation from Premier League

Brendan Aaronson has responded angrily to claims that Leeds fans turned against their USMNT stars before being relegated from the Premier League.

WHAT HAPPENED? Aaronson was part of a Leeds side relegated from the Premier League alongside USMNT team-mates Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie last season. All three players have since left the club and there have been suggestions fans turned against the Americans before their team dropped into the Championship. Aaronson, who is currently on loan at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, gave a strong response when asked about the reported tension.

WHAT THEY SAID: “No, I didn’t hear anything about it,” he told the The Athletic. “Excuse my language, but I don’t give a sh*t. It doesn’t bother me. I don’t really care what other people say. I don’t care if it was an American thing or anything like that. It’s just noise.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds will be hoping to bounce back at the first attempt and are currently third in the Championship. Meanwhile, Aaronson is part of a Union Berlin team that is on a disastrous run of form and has now lost 12 games in a row. His USMNT team-mate Adams is also enduring a difficult campaign after joining Bournemouth, and has been sidelined yet again with a hamstring injury.

WHAT NEXT? Aaronson and Union Berlin are in Champions League action next, as they take on Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.