Dion Dublin backs Michael Carrick for more time and tells Manchester United players to 'point fingers' at each other after chaotic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa

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Former Manchester United and Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin has urged Old Trafford chiefs to stick with under-fire manager Michael Carrick following Sunday's thrilling 4-4 Premier League stalemate. Despite twice overturning two-goal deficits to salvage a dramatic stoppage-time point at home, the Red Devils remain inside the relegation zone.

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Stoppage-time rescue salvages home point

Dublin insists United's squad must take collective responsibility rather than blaming their manager after shipping 30 goals across all competitions this term, more than any side in Europe's top five leagues. Alysson and Nicolas Jackson scored early before Bruno Fernandes' penalty and former Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans made it 2-2 at half-time. After John McGinn's spot-kick and Leon Goretzka restored Villa's two-goal cushion, Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu rescued a stoppage-time point.

Sluggish starts exhaust struggling squad

Analysing how the hosts recovered from two goals down for the third time in a week after beating Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday, Dublin told BBC Sport: "Manchester United clearly still have issues that need sorting. Over the last two games they have overturned two-goal deficits on three occasions to get something out of matches against Roma and Aston Villa.

"But there's only so many times you can do that because it's quite tiring, physically and mentally. The players today were walking around after the game like they had lost, even though they got a point.

"By starting so slowly they are giving themselves a mountain to climb in every game. The emotions we saw at full-time were relief. I don't think they are going into the game thinking about Michael Carrick and his job, they are just trying to get three points. But they just don't seem to be gelling at the moment. There's not enough energy.

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"Right at the end, we saw the United their fans want to see. And when they came back from 2-0 down, they also had some momentum. But it didn't last and they quickly reverted to their default way of playing, which is slow and negative - and before long they were 4-2 down."

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Pundit demands greater dressing-room leadership

Calling on the players to hold each other accountable while defending the head coach, Dublin added: "Carrick has said they need to cut out the individual errors, and he's right. It's about concentration. It's about leadership. It's about talking to your team-mate in a way that he understands that you're talking to him like that because you want to win the game. You need to get a hold of your team-mates and be strong with them, tell them 'we're not doing enough, lads'. You need to point fingers sometimes.

"Clubs like Manchester United have to have a plan in a situation like this. Otherwise, it's awful management of the football club and the football team. I don't think the answer is getting rid of Carrick. What happens next? You've still got the same group of players that are crossing the white line and representing the football club.

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"You can't change all the players. It's too difficult. You can change the manager. It's one person. But is it correcting the issue? Is it correcting the long-term problems? I think Carrick should be given more time."

Relegation zone looms over break

Having dropped into the bottom three after Nottingham Forest beat Manchester City on Saturday, United remain winless in the league since August and sit 18th, one point from safety entering the two-week break. Carrick must use the pause to fix his leaky defence after mistakes from Senne Lammens, Diogo Dalot and Leny Yoro proved costly. Meanwhile, Unai Emery's Villa missed the chance to go eighth as their winless run reached four games.