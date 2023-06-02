Diego Simeone plays down Joao Felix feud but admits Atletico Madrid may have to sell forward for ‘economic’ reasons

Diego Simeone downplayed the feud with Joao Felix but acknowledged the possibility of Atletico Madrid selling the forward due to "economic" reasons.

WHAT HAPPENED? Simeone rejected the notion that Felix's absence was responsible for Atletico Madrid's improved form after the Portuguese forward joined Chelsea on loan in the winter transfer window. Speaking to Partidazo Cope, Simeone clarified that there were no conflicts between him and Felix, emphasising that he communicated honestly with the player.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It is a lie to say that we did not play well because Joao Felix was there. And if he was now he would be playing well too. I don’t clash with him, I’m clear with him and I tell him what I feel. He knows what my coaching profile is and he knows that I like to train with a lot of happiness," he stated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After moving to London, Felix said that he was more free at Stamford Bridge. But Simeone refrained from addressing Felix's remarks about Chelsea and instead insisted that he understands players' perspectives and wishes Felix success wherever he plays. However, at the same time the manager admitted that financial considerations will play a role in determining whether Atletico will keep him next season.

"I’m not going to opine on that because I always understand the moment footballers are in. And if it’s not with us, let him do so in another team. He would be very important for them (Barca). He has enormous qualities, he hits well with his left foot, he heads well ,with his right foot, and has vision of the game. He will be what he wants to be," he stated.

"It is necessary to see if economically it is good for the club. I no longer enter there. He is a boy who has qualities, who plays well, who everyone talks about and hopefully he can crush it. With us he has always had peaks, he has had bad luck with injuries," he added.

WHAT NEXT? The future of Felix at Atletico Madrid remains uncertain after Chelsea confirmed that they would not pursue the player on a permanent deal. Both parties would look to explore potential transfer options during the upcoming summer transfer window and there have already been reports that the Rojiblancos have offered the forward to Newcastle United.