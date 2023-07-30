Did Bruno Fernandes ignore Andre Onana advice? Man Utd captain responds to criticism from Real Madrid friendly

Bruno Fernandes has bitten back at criticism of him supposedly ignoring Andre Onana’s advice during Manchester United’s friendly loss to Real Madrid.

  • Red Devils faced Blancos in the States
  • New keeper made his debut
  • Portuguese now permanent skipper

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese playmaker has been named as the Red Devils’ new permanent captain for 2023-24, with the armband being stripped from Harry Maguire. Fernandes is a fiery character and does not always take kindly to being told what to do. Fans thought they had spotted an example of that during a meeting with Real in the United States, with £48 million ($62m) goalkeeper Onana trying to organise his defence for a 35th-minute corner. He appeared to nudge Fernandes towards a certain position, with the Portugal international apparently turning a deaf ear to that request as the pair brushed shoulders. A clip of the incident on social media was captioned: “Captain Bruno doesn’t want anyone to correct him or advise him. Bruno completly ignores new signing Onana.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes has responded to said post with a message of his own, saying: “Nice how you could see me ignoring him when I was going to the place he was telling me to be positioned in the corner. Nice try to make it look bad.”

WHAT NEXT? United suffered a 2-0 defeat against La Liga giants Real – with Jude Bellingham and Joselu on target – and will be back in action on Sunday when facing Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas as their summer tour of America comes to a close.

