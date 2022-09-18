What was Di Maria thinking?! Juventus star's red card means he could be suspended for AC Milan match

- Argentine elbowed Monza's Armando Izzo
- Shown straight red card
- Now faces Serie A suspension
WHAT HAPPENED? The forward lost his cool five minutes before half-time in his latest Serie A outing, as he elbowed Izzo amid a brief physical scrap. The experienced South American will now take in an untimely ban, which will be served after the international break.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: After being reduced to 10 men, Juventus suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Monza. That result has left them eighth in the table and already playing catch-up on the leaders just seven games into the 2022-23 campaign.
AND WHAT'S MORE: If Di Maria is accused of serious unsportsmanlike conduct in the referee’s report relating to his sending off, then he will be forced to sit out two games – which would rule him out of a home date with Bologna and a crunch clash with reigning champions AC Milan at San Siro on October 8. He would be banned a further game if he is deemed to have committed serious violent conduct.
STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:
DID YOU KNOW? Against Monza, Angel Di Maria received his first red card in a league game since April 30, 2017, against Nice.
WHAT NEXT FOR DI MARIA? The 34-year-old has been included in Argentina’s latest squad, meaning that his next minutes could come in friendly dates with Honduras and Jamaica.