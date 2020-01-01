Deeney: Don't let Black Lives Matter movement lose momentum

The Watford captain praised players like Kevin De Bruyne and Jordan Henderson for their roles in the Premier League's support for the movement

Troy Deeney says it is crucial to keep up the momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Premier League footballers have taken a central role in the conversation about race and systemic inequality in the UK, with every player kneeling in support before every match since play resumed.

Deeney is pleased with the progress being made within the game but is keen to ensure the movement doesn’t peter out without achieving real change.

"It's at the forefront of everyone's mind. The hardest part is to keep the conversation going," Deeney told BBC Sport.

"We have to make sure that this isn't a couple of weeks of news and then we move on to the next thing."

The captain has been praised for his role in organising players’ support for the movement, but he was keen to ensure others weren’t forgotten.

"People say it was me and Wes [Morgan], and naturally we are going to take a bit more credit as we are black and naturally have an emotional attachment, but Kevin De Bruyne was massive in the chat, Seamus Coleman was massive in the chat, Jordan Henderson was massive in the chat," added Deeney.

"People were having our back and saying: 'No, we want to do this. We want to help. We want to step up.'"

Deeney was also appreciative of those at the Premier League who have helped players make their statements and been open to change.

On Monday, a new scheme was announced to try and increase the number of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) coaches in the professional game.

"They've been very good, very open, very receptive to challenge," Deeney added.

"Also, they've told me to shut up when I don't know what I'm talking about, which is good as well.

"So, it's not a case of just, whatever a person of colour says, they go: 'Yeah, we want to do it.'

“If they can't do it or it doesn't make any sense, they said: 'We can't do that' or: 'We can talk about this idea.'

"I think that's the conversation that everybody needs to have."