Good news for Arsenal? Declan Rice to reject Bayern Munich as he wants to stay in Premier League

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has failed to convince Declan Rice to join his team, with Arsenal receiving a huge transfer boost.

Bayern Munich snubbed by Rice

Midfielder wants to stay in Premier League

Arsenal handed transfer boost

WHAT HAPPENED? According to a report from the Daily Mail, West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is set to ditch advances from Bayern Munich as he is keen to stay in the Premier League. Arsenal have emerged as favourites for his signature, with Manchester United also keen on the England international.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Bavarian giants are also huge admirers of Rice, with new manager Thomas Tuchel in particular a fan of the midfielder. In fact, Tuchel personally contacted Rice to persuade him to join Bayern Munich. Now, though, it looks like Rice will stay put in the Premier League.

Rice's contract with West Ham expires in 2024 and the London outfit are expected to cash in on the player instead of losing him for free next year.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal are keen on signing the 24-year-old this summer and have made him the No. 1 priority in midfield for next season as they look to bridge the gap to Manchester City. Mikel Arteta is keen to create a team capable of challenging in both the Premier League and Champions League, building on their second-place finish in the league this season.

Arsenal have also been linked with Brighton's Moises Caicedo as well as Man City's Ilkay Gundogan, with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reiterating that they have a "promising plan."

WHAT NEXT? While we wait and find out where Rice will play next season, the West Ham skipper will be in action for England in European Championship qualifiers later this month.