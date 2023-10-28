'The greedy one!' - Arsenal star Declan Rice reveals he would try to emulate Man Utd and England legend Wayne Rooney on the playground

Declan Rice has revealed how he would try to emulate former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney in the playground.

Rice moved to Arsenal this summer

24 y/o already has 63 caps for Three Lions

Rooney scored 53 times for England

WHAT HAPPENED? Following in the footsteps of England's once-all-time leading goalscorer by turning out for his country, Rice recently admitted that it was Rooney who he would pretend to be as a kid growing up. The former Everton man burst onto the scene with England in 2004, aged just 17 at the time.

WHAT THEY SAID: When posed the question by Sky Sports recently, Rice stated: ''[I would always try to be] the greedy one! But back in the day [Wayne] Rooney to be honest with you. Having seen him as a kid in the old England kits and just seeing how he was, he was so aggressive. The goals he scored and everything he stood for on a football pitch. It was just so exciting to watch.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having suffered heartbreak at both Euro 2020 and last year's World Cup, Gareth Southgate's side will be hoping to put the past behind them, as they head to yet another major tournament at Euro 2024 in Germany next summer. The Three Lions secured their passage with a 3-1 win over Italy earlier this month.

WHAT NEXT FOR RICE? The Gunners are gearing up to continue their impressive start to the season, as they take on strugglers Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium later today.