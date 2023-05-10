Debate: Wily Inter have what it takes to beat Man City or Real Madrid in a Champions League final

Many people have already written off the Italian side of the Champions League semi-final draw, but Inter have shown they can cause a stir.

Inter gave everyone a timely reminder that this season's Champions League is far from a foregone conclusion on Wednesday night.

Although it is widely considered to be Man City or Real Madrid's trophy to lose, the Nerazzurri produced an expert European performance to put their city rivals AC Milan to the sword - securing a two-goal first leg advantage in an all-Italian semi-final courtesy of fine strikes from veterans Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Dzeko and Mkhitaryan are just two of a raft of top-class, experienced options in the Inter squad, and although they have underperformed in Serie A this season, they are formidable on their day as a collective.

