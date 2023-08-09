Debate: Barcelona re-signing Neymar would be a massive mistake

The Brazilian is reportedly pushing for a return to Camp Nou, but would it be good business for the Spanish champions?

According to French outlet L'Equipe, Neymar has informed Paris Saint-Germain officials of his desire to leave the club before the end of the summer transfer window. The 31-year-old's first choice destination is Barcelona, where he played between 2013 and 2017 before completing his world-record move to Parc des Princes.

The Blaugrana do not have the financial power to buy Neymar outright, but a loan deal is a viable option and it has been reported that club president Joan Laporta has given the green light for the move. Neymar is without question one of the finest players of his generation, and an asset to any team in the world when firing on all cylinders.

The problem is, Neymar has only shown his very best form in sporadic bursts at PSG, leading to question marks over his commitment. Similarities have been drawn between the Brazilian and Ousmane Dembele, who is on the verge of forcing through his own transfer to Paris.

Would Barca be swapping one problem player for another by bringing back Neymar? Or is he worth the gamble due to his match-winning capabilities and experience of delivering at the highest level? Let us know what you think in the comments below! 👇