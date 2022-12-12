New Spain boss De La Fuente opens door for Sergio Ramos return following World Cup snub

New Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has admitted Sergio Ramos could come back into the fold after the PSG man was left out of the World Cup squad.

Ramos missed World Cup finals

Hasn't played for Spain since early 2021

Could have a route back in under De La Fuente

WHAT HAPPENED? Many were surprised when Ramos, who was consistently playing for PSG prior to the World Cup, didn't get a place in Luis Enrique's squad. That seemed to be the end of the 36-year-old's time in the national side but with Enrique now gone and a new manager at the helm, Ramos could return to the fray.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking during his first presentation as Spain boss, the 61-year-old said: "Sergio Ramos, can he come to the national team? Yes. Is he in good condition? Yes. All footballers who are in good condition are have a chance to be selected. Until now, in the lower ranks, I have worked with an age limit. Now I have the option of choosing any footballer. I do not close the doors to anyone. I am a man convinced of young talent, but also of veterans who have given us so much and they continue to give us at the top level and in the national team. We are not going to be looking at identity cards."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite being Spain's all-time record cap holder (180), Ramos hasn't played for his national side since making the move to PSG in the summer of 2021. His last outing under Luis Enrique came earlier that year and he has since been out of the international reckoning due to fitness problems.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAMOS? While his international future is out of his hands, it's likely the Spaniard will be playing a large role in PSG's season when it resumes later this month. Strasbourg are the first visitors to the Parc des Prince on December 28.