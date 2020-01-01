‘De Gea’s still top & Man Utd don’t need change’ – Giggs insists Spaniard is not in ‘decline’

The Red Devils legend admits that mistakes have crept into the game of a once reliable performer, but he still considers him to be one of the best

David de Gea remains a “top goalkeeper” and do not need to be considering a change any time soon, claims Ryan Giggs, with the Red Devils legend rejecting any suggestion that the Spanish shot-stopper is in “decline”.

Questions have been asked of the last line of defence at Old Trafford on the back of a few costly errors.

As a four-time Player of the Year at the Theatre of Dreams, De Gea has been a model of consistency across much of his spell in .

He has, however, faced criticism in 2019-20 for supposedly allowing his high standards to slip.

With Dean Henderson now breathing down his neck, with the 23-year-old having impressed while on loan at , a change in goal has been mooted.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has, however, offered his full support to De Gea and seen his first-choice keeper pass Peter Schmeichel on United’s appearance chart as he closes in on the 400-game mark.

Giggs believes the Red Devils will continue to back a player they have tied to a lucrative contract, with there no reason to write an experienced figure off on the back of a few mistakes.

The United legend told Premier League Productions after seeing his former team-mate Roy Keane claim that De Gea is “overrated”: “I don’t see David’s decline as big as what people have been making out.

“I think he’s still a top goalkeeper. I think the introduction of Alisson and Ederson as well as the form of Man City and hasn’t helped him but he’s a top goalkeeper.

“I’ve played with him and I’ve coached him, he’s a brilliant goalkeeper but he has made a few more mistakes than he has done in the previous five or six years.

“I think he’s had a very unsettled defence in front of him and that hasn’t helped him; that wouldn’t help any goalkeeper no matter how good you are.

“He’s a top, top goalkeeper. When you start messing about in the goalkeeper position as we found out when Peter [Schmeichel] left it can be tricky. I don’t think he’s at a stage where you need to think about changing him.”

Pressed on whether Henderson is putting De Gea under pressure, Giggs added: “It is a tough one.

“Dean Henderson has had a fantastic season so you can understand the conversation being had but De Gea is still one of the best in the world.

“Henderson is still on his way up. He looks a fantastic prospect and he’s had a good season. He’s got a decision to make next year.”