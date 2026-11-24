Lille head coach Davide Ancelotti reflected on how an unexpected January vacancy handed him a major assistant role at Bayern Munich alongside Philipp Lahm, Xabi Alonso and Thiago Alcantara. Ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash, the Italian warned his side that Bayern's clear identity remains dangerous despite a lengthy injury list.
Ancelotti reflects on formative Bayern Munich chapter
Lille head coach Davide Ancelotti prepares to face familiar territory on Wednesday when Bayern Munich visit the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy for matchday five of the Champions League. Having served as assistant to his father, Carlo Ancelotti, in Munich after earning his UEFA A Licence in 2016, the 37-year-old credited the Bundesliga giants with shaping his coaching education.
"Being close to a very high-level environment, being close to players with extraordinary experience and quality. Seeing what top-level competition is all about, the demands, the organization, but all while maintaining the human values that are very clear within the club," Ancelotti said. "On a technical and tactical level, it was the opportunity to exchange ideas with players like Philipp Lahm, Xabi Alonso, and Thiago Alcantara, which helped me improve a great deal. And in terms of experience, it's being part of a historic entity in world football that is still around today and will always be around."
How an unexpected departure accelerated his rise
Ancelotti explained that stepping into the assistant coach position in Bavaria was the product of years of preparation combined with sudden timing. After starting in fitness roles at Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, an unexpected mid-season exit opened the door in Munich.
"Yes, and it didn't happen overnight. It was a journey. I trained to be a coach. And at that time, it was a bit unexpected because an assistant coach left in January to go to the Premier League. The position was vacant, you could say," Ancelotti explained. "That's why I took the assistant coach position. It's true that I had a very big responsibility at a very young age. But that helps you progress. The trust I was given was a real advantage. It helped me progress quickly."
Getty Images
Warning over Bayern identity and Upamecano praise
Although Vincent Kompany's Bayern travel to northern France without Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz and Ismael Saibari, Ancelotti dismissed suggestions that this is an ideal moment to face them. He also singled out Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano as one of the finest modern centre-backs in world football.
"It's dangerous to talk like that, because the players who will play are still Bayern players, they'll be taking to the pitch wearing the Bayern jersey. The team's identity is very clear, it won't change, no matter who takes the field, it won't change," Ancelotti said. On Upamecano, he added: "If he's not the best, he's certainly one of the best. He's a modern center-back... Then, with the ball, you have to be able to play it out from the back effectively."
Lille treat Bayern test like another final
Appointed Lille head coach in June 2026 following a spell in Brazil with Botafogo, Ancelotti sees Wednesday's tie as vital for his side's European survival after Saturday's 1-0 Ligue 1 loss to Lyon and a goalless draw with Bodo/Glimt.
"We're approaching this match the same way we have with every Champions League match. You could call it a final for us, just like the matches we've played so far," Ancelotti concluded.
View Author Profile
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.