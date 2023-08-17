David de Gea snubbed as Bayern turn to unexpected option in hunt for new goalkeeper after Man City refuse to sell Stefan Ortega to German giants

Bayern Munich have decided not to sign ex-Manchester United star David de Gea but have failed in their bid to sign Manchester City's Stefan Ortega.

De Gea looking for club after United release

Bayern opt out of signing Spanish keeper

Man City rule out Ortega move to German side

WHAT HAPPENED? De Gea left United this summer after more than 12 years at the club. The 32-year-old, who played 545 times for the Red Devils between 2011-23, has been linked with Real Madrid and has reportedly been in talks with Bayern about a move, too. Now, however, Sky Sports Germany claims the Bundesliga champions are no longer pursuing the Spanish international and their efforts to sign Ortega are dead in the water because City do not want to lose their backup option.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Gea was once hailed as one of the best keepers in the world but United chose to offload him and sign Andre Onana for £48 million ($61m) from Inter. De Gea may have to lower his ambitions and play for another smaller club to get regular football.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bayern are instead expected to sign Daniel Peretz from Maccabi Tel Aviv to solve their goalkeeping woes. The German giants are said to be in the process of finalising the deal already.

WHAT NEXT? De Gea will want to sign for a club soon but the fact he is a free agent, he can be signed after the summer transfer window shuts after September 1.