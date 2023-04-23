David De Gea: Man Utd on 'right track' after reaching FA Cup final - but it's not enough

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is happy with his team's progress this season but says the Red Devils need to do more.

Red Devils into FA Cup final

Have already won Carabao Cup

De Gea demands more

WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag's side set up an FA Cup final date against Manchester City on June 3 by beating Brighton on penalties in Sunday's semi-final. The game ended goalless after extra-time, meaning spot-kicks were needed to decide the winner. Victor Lindelof netted the decisive kick, after Solly March had missed for Brighton, and De Gea was thrilled to see his side qualify for another final.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was a very tight game we played a very good team. Brighton play really good football. We are now in the final but we have another big game on Thursday so we need to go home and recover," he told BBC Sport. "They were great penalties. I was prepared as always. I tried to put pressure on the takers. There's still a long way to the final but it will be a big game against one of the best teams in Europe and the world. We showed at home we can beat them so let's hope. We are on the right track. One trophy, another final and fighting for the top four. It's not enough but it's a big step from last season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United go on to face rivals Manchester City in the final. The teams have already met twice this season in the Premier League. Ten Hag's side won 2-1 at Old Trafford in January but were beaten 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium in October. United will be aiming to seal a domestic cup double, having already picked up the League Cup with a final win over Newcastle in February, and they are also on course to finish in the Premier League's top four.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Thursday against Tottenham.