'David de Gea doesn't have to take the blame' - Bruno Fernandes admits Man Utd flops are 'not capable of scoring a goal'

Bruno Fernandes felt David de Gea was not solely to blame for Manchester United's loss as the attackers were toothless in front of the goal.

WHAT HAPPENED? David de Gea's blunder in the 27th minute of the match helped Said Benrahma score the only goal which secured a crucial three points for West Ham on Sunday. This was the fourth time in the ongoing Premier League season that a De Gea howler led to a goal conceded by Manchester United.

Yet Red Devils midfielder Bruno Fernandes refused to blame the Spaniard entirely as he felt that the attackers did not bury the many chances created.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Fernandes said, "We are not capable of scoring a goal, we create so many chances but not ruthless enough. We conceded an unlucky goal and lost the game. I have to see it back but we don't need to focus on that [De Gea mistake].

"He has been saving us so many times so doesn't have to take the blame for the result. It is probably one of our worst seasons on scoring goals. We have people capable of scoring goals but we are not taking our chances. We have to focus on ourselves, everything is in our hands. We know what we need until the end of the season. It is tough for us, we have to get our energy back."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 32-year-old goalkeeper's contract expires at the end of the ongoing season, and while it has been suggested that the Red Devils should move on from the Spaniard, manager Erik ten Hag wants to retain his services beyond this season. It now remains to be seen whether the management hands De Gea a new contract or not.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Erik ten Hag's side will be next seen in action on Saturday when they take on Wolves in the Premier League.