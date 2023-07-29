'Incredible' - Former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck moved to tears by Jordan Henderson's Liverpool farewell video

Former Manchester United forward Danny Welbeck got emotional while watching Jordan Henderson's Liverpool farewell video.

Welbeck moved to tears by Henderson's video

Henderson left Liverpool for Al-Ettifaq

Teammates for seven years in England

WHAT HAPPENED? Welbeck, who played seven years alongside Henderson in the English national team, was moved to tears after watching Liverpool's captain's farewell message. The midfielder posted a video on Instagram right after sealing a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

WHAT THEY SAID: The moving farewell video left Welbeck emotional as he wrote in Henderson's post, "Incredible bro. Even brought a tear to a Manc."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Henderson parted ways with Liverpool ending a 12-year-long stay at the Merseyside outfit as he joined Al-Ettifaq in a deal worth £12 million ($15.4m) plus add-ons until 2026. The English international is set to earn £700,000 per week in Saudi Arabia

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? With Henderson out of the club, Liverpool are now eyeing a move for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.