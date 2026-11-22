Leeds United boss Daniel Farke revealed his half-time rallying cry that inspired a first league win at Stamford Bridge this century as his side dismantled Xabi Alonso's Chelsea 4-1. Despite falling behind to Emmanuel Emegha's full-debut strike, the Whites ran riot after the break to climb up to sixth in the Premier League.
Farke leads Leeds to historic Stamford Bridge triumph
Daniel Farke hailed a landmark afternoon in Leeds United's history after his side came from behind to thrash Xabi Alonso's Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge. Noah Okafor netted twice alongside a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty and a late Brenden Aaronson counter-attack to secure Leeds' first victory at the venue since 1999.
The result lifts Leeds up to sixth in the Premier League table after Emmanuel Emegha had briefly given the hosts a first-half lead on his full debut. "Great result," Farke said. "I think the first win at Stamford Bridge for us as a club in this century, says it all about where it ranks in the history books. I would have been disappointed with a draw today, I was a bit at half-time. I thought we were the better side, dominated this game, made sure our plan worked."
Half-time message sparks second-half demolition
Leeds hit back within three minutes of Emegha's opener through Okafor before taking complete control after the interval, starting with Calvert-Lewin's spot-kick following a Morgan Rogers handball. Farke revealed he urged his players during the break to push relentlessly for all three points rather than settle for a share of the spoils.
"I was not disappointed with my boys, just the result at half-time," Farke explained. "I encouraged more of the same. We spoke about how we could create even more chances. Overall we gave them many plaudits for the first half and recommended to go for the win and not sit back. The boys came out flying and it seemed like they listened. Second half I would say it was just us."
Tactical discipline outweighs raw physical power
While Leeds bullied Chelsea in the air and from set-pieces, led by dominant displays from Ethan Ampadu and Calvert-Lewin, Farke rejected suggestions their triumph relied purely on muscle. Instead, he credited detailed preparation on pressing structures and compactness for neutralising Chelsea's star-studded attack.
"If it was just about physical strength I would go in the gym and get some body builders and put them on the pitch," Farke insisted. "But you have to be tactically spot on. You have to analyse what they do in their processes and work in the week on how we want to press and be compact as a team. We showed the desire to work and dig in, this is the culture we've implemented."
Confidence surges as Leeds climb into top six
Beating a Chelsea side featuring Cole Palmer, Estevao Willian and Moises Caicedo—who went off injured in the first half—delivered both vital points and belief for Farke's squad. "Nights like this, if you face a side who has world-class potential, if you dominate them and can label yourself the better team it gives lots of belief and confidence," he added.
Leeds now look to build on their sixth-place standing in the Premier League, while Alonso must regroup ahead of Chelsea's Friday evening trip to Nottingham Forest on November 27.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.