Dani Olmo joins RB Leipzig for reported €20m fee plus bonuses

The highly rated playmaker has completed a move to Germany, bringing to an end his five year spell in Croatia with Dinamo Zagreb

Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo has completed a reported €20 million (£17m/$22m) move to from .

The 21-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the German outfit, with his final fee set to rise as high as €25 million (£21m/$28m) if he meets bonus targets.

Olmo will not be included in Leipzig's squad to face on Saturday, but he will link up with his new team-mates in training on Monday.

The international rose through the La Masia ranks at before heading to in 2014, and was heavily linked with a return to Camp Nou earlier this month.

, and Milan were also credited with an interest in Olmo, but he has opted to continue his development with the current leaders.

Dinamo boss Nenad Bjelica endorsed the move earlier this week, stating: "In my opinion, it is the best club for him to develop."

Olmo addressed the media after the transfer was made official on Saturday morning, stating: "RB Leipzig are a young, attractive club that really convinced me with their philosophy to develop and put their trust in young talents.

"I hope to bring my own strengths to the table to help the club continue their successful journey."

Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche added: "We are very pleased that despite many offers from other renowned clubs, we were able to convince Dani Olmo that we're the right club for him to take the best possible next step.

"He's a fantastic player who's technically very dangerous and has outstanding qualities in possession of the ball.

"He will give us more options in attacking areas and at 21 is far from the end of his development."

Olmo had hit eight goals in 20 appearances for Dinamo in the first half of the season, five of which came during their journey.

The Croatian outfit were knocked out of the competition in the group stages, finishing behind , and Shakhtar Donestk in pool C.

Olmo will now be charged with helping Leipzig win the Bundesliga for the first time in their history, as they currently hold a four-point lead at the top of the table over reigning champions .