Dalot admits to ‘tough journey’ at Man Utd after breaking goal duck for Red Devils

The Portuguese defender found the target during an FA Cup clash with Tranmere, with that effort bringing a frustrating few months to a close

Diogo Dalot admits to having endured a “tough journey” at , but hopes to have come through that after scoring his first goal for the club.

The Portuguese broke his duck during an clash with Tranmere on Sunday, with Dalot on target as the Red Devils swept aside League One opposition 6-0 at the fourth-round stage.

A convincing win was welcome relief for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side as a collective, with further setbacks having been suffered of late in Premier League and competition.

The contest also saw Dalot complete his turnaround in 2019-20, with the 20-year-old having taken in a first start since October after seeing his season decimated by injury.

He told United’s official website of a rare goal and emotional celebration: “Yeah, it was more like a release of something I’ve been feeling inside me after these three months.

“It’s been a tough journey, but like I said, these kind of things, a win and a goal make us feel like I’m doing a good job in fighting, working every day and taking the opportunities.”

Dalot added on a meeting with Tranmere as a whole, with a potential banana skin safely navigated: “[It was] like a big fight.

“If we didn’t come with the right desire and the right mentality we could make it more difficult.

“Like I said, we did a good job, right mentality, proper fight, respect the opponent and we get the win.”

Dalot is now looking to see more regular game time over the remainder of the season, with United having a Carabao Cup derby date with to take in on Wednesday before heading into their winter break on the back of a Premier League meeting with .

“Yeah, it’s why we’re here,” Dalot said of his ambition.

“It’s what we work for every day for these kind of games, for this kind of fight and now we’re focused on tomorrow and we go again on Wednesday.”

Dalot was snapped up by United in the summer of 2018, during the reign of fellow countryman Jose Mourinho, and has taken in just 29 appearances across 18 months.