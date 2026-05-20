How to buy Curaçao vs Ivory Coast tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Lincoln Financial Field information & more

Curacao travels to the East Coast for a massive Group E encounter against Ivory Coast in what promises to be a historic moment in their World Cup 2026 campaign.

The Curacao side, led by a resilient generation of talent with deep roots in the top divisions of European football, is looking to build on their underdog reputation and cement their status as a rising force on the global stage.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast arrives as one of Africa’s most decorated powerhouses, boasting a squad defined by physical dominance and elite technical flair. They look to turn Lincoln Financial Field into a vibrant atmosphere for this critical group-stage clash.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Curacao vs Ivory Coast, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

When is Curacao vs Ivory Coast at the World Cup 2026?

World Cup - Grp. E Lincoln Financial Field

Curacao World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 14 2026 Germany vs Curacao NRG Stadium, Houston Tickets June 20 2026 Ecuador vs Curacao Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Tickets June 25 2026 Curacao vs Ivory Coast Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Tickets

Ivory Coast World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 15 2026 Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Tickets June 20 2025 Germany vs Ivory Coast BMO Field, Toronto Tickets June 25 2026 Curacao vs Ivory Coast Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Tickets

How to buy Curacao vs Ivory Coast tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Curacao vs Ivory Coast tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Curacao vs Ivory Coast match in Philadelphia, entry-level prices are currently the biggest draw for fans on a budget. As both nations look to secure a vital result in this Group E clash, demand is expected to be high for this afternoon fixture at Lincoln Financial Field.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $120 to $200 in the upper tiers of the stadium for those who secured them through official channels. On the secondary market, entry-level prices have been seen starting around $750.

A breakdown is as follows:

Category 3 (Upper Tier): $120 – $450

Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $500 – $900

Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,250 – $2,500

Hospitality/VIP: $3,500+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Philadelphia is a premier global destination and this match serves as a key Group E fixture, local and traveling demand is expected to be high. Securing available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this encounter at Lincoln Financial Field.

Everything you need to know about Lincoln Financial Field

The Philadelphia venue, known commercially as Lincoln Financial Field (and designated as Philadelphia Stadium for the tournament), is an architectural landmark and the premier sporting destination of the Delaware Valley.

Located in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, the stadium is celebrated for its unique design that evokes an eagle in flight, featuring wing-like canopies above the east and west stands.

Unlike fully enclosed venues, its three open corners provide spectators with breathtaking views of the Philadelphia skyline while maintaining an intense, concentrated atmosphere on the pitch. The venue is equipped with advanced technology, including high-definition Panasonic video boards and a state-of-the-art sound system that ensures a premium viewing experience from every seat.

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will operate with a tournament capacity of approximately 69,000 seats. Known for its steep grandstands that place fans remarkably close to the action, the stadium is recognized as one of the most energetic environments in the United States.

To meet international standards, the venue has been outfitted with a high-performance hybrid grass pitch, ensuring a world-class surface for the six matches it is scheduled to host - including a historic Round of 16 clash on American Independence Day.