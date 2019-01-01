CS Sfaxien 1 Enugu Rangers 1: Ousmane strike extends Flying Antelopes’ unbeaten run

Following their away draw in Tunisia, Gbenga Ogunbote’s men stay unbeaten in the competition after a 1-1 draw on Wednesday

Enugu Rangers stretched their unbeaten league run in the Caf Confederation Cup to eight following their 1-1 draw with Cf Sfaxien on Wednesday evening.

The record is the longest for any Nigerian clubside on the continent and Pape Ousmane’s goal ensured it continued.



The result means Rangers lead at the summit with four points ahead of their next outing against Etoile du Sahel in Sousse.

FULL-TIME



CS Sfaxien 1-1 RANGERS #TotalCAFCC — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) February 13, 2019

Credit must be given to Nana Bonsu for making decisive saves to deny the hosts of maximum points at Stade Taieb Mhiri.

After a goalless draw in the first half, Alaa Marzouki put the Sfaxien ahead in the 71st minute with a fine header that beat goalkeeper Bonsu.

And the visitors' equaliser was not far away.

Two minutes later, the Nigerians won possession on the edge of his own box and a swift counter attack culminated in Bobby Clement’s header with its rebound rifled home by Ousmane.

The Tunisians gave themselves every chance of snatching a win when the hosts’ late minute effort kissed the crossbar in the closing stages of the game.