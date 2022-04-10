Crystal Palace’s Zaha sets landmark after strike in Leicester City defeat

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha reached a new landmark after notching a goal in the 2-1 Premier League defeat against Leicester City on Sunday.

The Ivory Coast international reduced the deficit from the penalty spot in the 65th minute after the Foxes had taken a 2-0 lead courtesy of Ademola Lookman in the 39th minute and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the 45th minute.

Despite the defeat at King Power Stadium, the 29-year-old, who had also scored in his last match from the penalty spot against Arsenal, wrote history as having scored more top-flight goals against Leicester than he has versus any other side in the competition (seven).

His effort against Leicester was full of drama as he had to retake the penalty. In his first effort, Leicester’s Kasper Schmeichel dived the right way to punch out the ball.

However, the referee ordered a retake since Schmeichel had encroached on Zaha’s spot-kick and he was handed another chance to score, this time his effort was saved again but he pounced on the rebound to head home.

Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha has scored more Premier League goals against Leicester than he has versus any other side in the competition ⚽#StatAttack pic.twitter.com/qlZ7VZfWoj — GOAL Africa (@GOALAfrica) April 10, 2022

Zaha has now scored 11 Premier League so far in this campaign from 26 appearances.

Speaking after the game, Palace manager Patrick Vieira was not happy with the performance of his side.

"We are not too low. We weren’t too high after Arsenal. It’s important for us to find consistency game after game, that will allow us to be an improved team,” Vieira told the club’s official website.

"We’ve come a long way from the first game v Chelsea to now. We are in a better place. There is still a lot we have to learn and that will come with time.

"We know there are details we need to improve but sometimes those details come with time… the more those players play together they’ll be improving. I was really happy against Arsenal and today we lost, disappointed, but there’s still positives."

The former Arsenal midfielder, however, reserved praise for two substitutes Eberechi Eze and James McArthur.

“I was really pleased because I thought they brought more passes forward and more tempo and that allow us to create a couple more chances,” continued.

Zaha and Palace will now turn their focus to the FA Cup semi-final clash against Chelsea at Wembley on April 17.