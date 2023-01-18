Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Palace against United in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Manchester United are aiming to make it 10 wins out of as many games in all competitions when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in a Premier League match on Wednesday.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford helped United to a come-from-behind win against Manchester City in the derby clash over the weekend to fuel their lean title aspirations.

Patrick Vieira's men were on the wrong side of a 1-0 result at Chelsea, and the hosts will want to avoid their fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd date & kick-off time

Game: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Date: January 18, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Jan 19) Venue: Selhurst Park Stadium, London

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man Utd on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on Peacock Premium.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will be showing the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via Sky Go.

The Star Sports network has broadcast rights for Premier League games in India, with streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Crystal Palace team news & squad

Defender Joachim Andersen is a doubt after coming off with a calf problem in the Chelsea defeat, with Vieira to otherwise miss long-term absentees James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson.

With Wilfried Zaha up against his former side, James Tomkins should be set to step in for Andersen at the back.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Guaita; Clyne, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze; Olise, Mateta, Zaha

Position Players Goalkeepers Butland, Guaita, Johnstone, Whitworth, Goodman Defenders Ward, Mitchell, Tomkins, Guehi, Andersen, Clyne, Richards Midfielders Milvojevic, Olise, Eze, Zaha, Schlupp, Hughes, Ebiowei, Doucoure, Balmer, Riedewald, Wells-Morrison, Nascimento, Ozoh, Rodney Forwards Ayew, Mateta, Edouard, Gordon

Man Utd team news & squad

Anthony Martial and Rashford suffered knocks in the Manchester derby but only the former's place may need to be filled in by Antony, with Burnley loanee Wout Weghorst also in line for his full debut.

Lisandro Martinez is yet to get to full fitness to earn a starting berth, while Jadon Sancho is back in club training but still remains out of contention alongside Donny van de Beek, Axel Tuanzebe and Diogo Dalot.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka should start.

Man Utd possible XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Casemiro; Antony, Eriksen, Fernandes; Rashford