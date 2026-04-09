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Crystal Palace FC v ACF Fiorentina - UEFA Conference League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Leg OneGetty Images Sport
Jonathan van Haaster

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Crystal Palace proved overwhelming for Fiorentina, while Emegha had a difficult outing against Strasbourg

Mainz 05 vs Strasbourg
Mainz 05
Strasbourg
Conference League
Crystal Palace vs Fiorentina
Crystal Palace
Fiorentina

Crystal Palace justified their Conference League favourites tag. The Premier League outfit dominated the first-leg quarter-final, beating Fiorentina 3-0. Meanwhile, FSV Mainz also recorded a comfortable 2-0 win over RC Strasbourg.

Crystal Palace 3-0 Fiorentina

After 20 minutes, Palace were awarded a penalty when Fiorentina defender Dodo fouled inside his own box. Jean-Philippe Mateta stepped up and sent David de Gea the wrong way: 1-0.

Dodo then inadvertently played on, ruling out offside and allowing Tyrick Mitchell to tap in after Mateta’s initial effort had been blocked.

In the dying moments, Palace added a third as Ismaïla Sarr finished off Daichi Kamada’s pass, turning the return leg into a formality: 3-0.

FSV Mainz 05 2-0 RC Strasbourg

Mainz started brightly against Strasbourg, with Dutch international Emanuel Emegha—recently returned from injury—beginning on the bench. Kaishu Sano, brother of Eredivisie star Kodai Sano, opened the scoring with a superb strike into the top corner: 1-0.

Shortly afterwards, the Germans doubled their advantage. Stefan Posch met a Paul Nebel corner and had the time and space to finish convincingly: 2-0.

After the break, Emegha came on for the French side and the former Sparta player saw Valentín Barco fire a thunderous strike that crashed off the underside of the crossbar. The attack lived on and Emegha was picked out, but his header drifted wide. Strasbourg must now produce a significant turnaround in the return leg.

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