Crystal Palace fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

Patrick Vieira will look to spring an upset on his former club when the Eagles kick off against the Gunners

Crystal Palace will begin their 2022-23 Premier League campaign at home to Arsenal as former Gunner Patrick Vieira returns to his old stomping ground.

The Eagles have a relatively tough start to the season, with a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on Matchday Two, while games against Aston Villa and Manchester City follow after that.

GOAL brings you Crystal Palace's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Crystal Palace Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

DateKick-off timeFixture
05/08/202220:00Crystal Palace v Arsenal
13/08/202215:00Liverpool v Crystal Palace
20/08/202215:00Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
27/08/202215:00Manchester City v Crystal Palace
30/08/202220:00Crystal Palace v Brentford
03/09/202215:00Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
10/09/202215:00Crystal Palace v Manchester United
17/09/202215:00Brighton v Crystal Palace
01/10/202215:00Crystal Palace v Chelsea
08/10/202215:00Crystal Palace v Leeds United
15/10/202215:00Leicester City v Crystal Palace
18/10/202220:00Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton
22/10/202215:00Everton v Crystal Palace
29/10/202215:00Crystal Palace v Southampton
05/11/202215:00West Ham United v Crystal Palace
12/11/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
26/12/202215:00Crystal Palace v Fulham
31/12/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
02/01/202315:00Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
14/01/202315:00Chelsea v Crystal Palace
21/01/202315:00Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
04/02/202315:00Manchester United v Crystal Palace
11/02/202315:00Crystal Palace v Brighton
18/02/202315:00Brentford v Crystal Palace
25/02/202315:00Crystal Palace v Liverpool
04/03/202315:00Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
11/03/202315:00Crystal Palace v Manchester City
18/03/202315:00Arsenal v Crystal Palace
01/04/202315:00Crystal Palace v Leicester City
08/04/202315:00Leeds United v Crystal Palace
15/04/202315:00Southampton v Crystal Palace
22/04/202315:00Crystal Palace v Everton
25/04/202319:45Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace
29/04/202315:00Crystal Palace v West Ham United
06/05/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
13/05/202315:00Crystal Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth
20/05/202315:00Fulham v Crystal Palace
28/05/202316:00Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace tickets: Prices & how to buy

Tickets for Crystal Palace games can be purchased through the club's official website.

Premier League games are divided into different categories depending on the opponent and prices vary by category and seat position.

Season tickets can cost from£850 to £520 for an adult, with reduced prices available for family tickets. They can be bought through official channels, but demand is high and you may need to join a waiting list.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Crystal Palace games on the official club website.