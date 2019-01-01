Crystal Palace and Fenerbahce tracking ex-Fulham star Kasami

The 26-year-old is wanted by several top flights clubs in Europe after an impressive first half of the season in Switzerland

Former Fulham and Olympiacos midfielder Pajtim Kasami is the subject of transfer interest from Crystal Palace and Turkish giants Fenerbahce, Goal understands.

The Switzerland international is expected to leave FC Sion this month and has been identified as a player who could fit into Roy Hodgson’s system with a fee of £3-4 million being demanded for his services by the Swiss Super League side.

Kasami, 26, has scored eight goals and made three assists in 20 appearances for Sion this season and fellow Swiss team Basel are also seriously interested in the versatile midfielder.



Palace boss Hodgson admitted that Palace's priority is to sign a striker during the January transfer window with the midfielder able to play in a plethora of positions, including behind the striker and up front.



Kasami, who played Fulham between 2011 and 2014, has a contract with Sion until 2020 and his form in Switzerland this season has turned the heads of several European clubs as a January exit looms nearer.