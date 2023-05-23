Cristiano Ronaldo already wants to leave Al-Nassr & could seek return to Europe after realising life at Saudi club is 'very far from modern society'

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave Al-Nassr, and could seek a return to Europe after struggling to adapt to life with the Saudi Arabian club.

Ronaldo signed two-year deal in December

Already eager to move on

But could have to pay huge compensation fee

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese superstar shocked the world by signing for Al-Nassr at the end of December, having seen his contract at Manchester United terminated the previous month. Ronaldo's two-year deal at Mrsool Park is reportedly worth $215m, which makes him the highest-paid player in the game, but Mundo Deportivo suggests that he has not settled in the Middle East.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spanish newspaper claims that Ronaldo is already eager to secure a transfer away from Al-Nassr, having been unimpressed with the infrastructure in Saudi Arabia - which he feels is "very far from modern society". The 38-year-old will now explore a potential return to Europe, but is also open to alternative options.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ronaldo has scored 13 goals in his first 17 appearances for Al-Nassr, but they have slipped from the top of the Saudi Pro League table since his arrival, while also exiting the King Cup of Champions. The veteran striker has also made headlines for frequent displays of petulance after bad results, and reportedly fell out with head coach Rudi Garcia before his sacking.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? According to Mundo Deportivo, Ronaldo will have to pay Al-Nassr a huge compensation fee if he leaves the club before the end of his contract. He could also face a four-month suspension from competitive action, but would be able to depart without repercussions if a termination agreement can be reached with the Saudi club. As it stands, he is expected to be back on the pitch when Al-Nassr face Al-Shabab on Tuesday.