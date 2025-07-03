Cristiano Ronaldo pays emotional tribute to Liverpool forward Diogo Jota after Portugal team-mate dies in car crash aged 28

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid an emotional tribute to Diogo Jota after seeing his Portugal international team-mate pass away at the age of 28.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The tragic news of Jota’s death was confirmed on July 3, 2025. The Liverpool forward was involved in a car accident while travelling with his brother Andre Silva in the Zamora province of western Spain.

TRIBUTES TO JOTA

Messages of condolence have flooded in, with Ronaldo among those to pay his respects. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner recently savoured UEFA Nations League glory alongside Jota.

The Premier League title winner also tied the knot with wife Rute Cardoso on June 22, with the couple sharing three young children. The heartbreaking news has left the Portuguese football community and the wider sporting world devastated.

WHAT RONALDO SAID

Ronaldo said in a post on social media: “It doesn't make sense. We were just together in the national team, and you had just gotten married. To your family, your wife and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you.”

Jota earned 49 senior caps for Portugal, scoring 14 goals, and helped them to two Nations League triumphs alongside Ronaldo in 2019 and 2025.