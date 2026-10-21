'The hardest battles are the ones nobody sees!' - Cristiano Ronaldo sends emotional message of support to injured PSG star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

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Cristiano Ronaldo has led the global football community in offering support to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia following the winger's devastating knee injury. The Paris Saint-Germain star is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after a scan confirmed the worst possible news for the Ligue 1 giants.

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Devastation for Kvaratskhelia in Champions League clash

Paris Saint-Germain have been dealt a massive blow following the news that Kvaratskhelia has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). The Georgian international suffered the injury during PSG's emphatic 4-2 victory over Barcelona in the Champions League. The club confirmed the severity of the damage to his right knee following a heavy collision with Xavi Espart during the high-stakes European encounter.

The 25-year-old is now expected to undergo surgery in the coming days as he begins a long road to recovery. While the French champions have not yet provided a specific timeline for his return, an injury of this nature typically rules a player out for the remainder of the campaign - a devastating blow for a player considered one of the top contenders for the Ballon d'Or following his stellar performances last season, where he registered 19 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions to lead PSG to back-to-back Champions League titles.

Ronaldo offers words of wisdom to PSG star

The football world has quickly rallied around the winger, with Al-Nassr superstar Ronaldo leading the tributes. Ronaldo, who has navigated his own fair share of injury challenges throughout a storied career, posted a heartfelt comment on the Georgian's Instagram page to offer perspective.

'The hardest battles in football are often the ones nobody sees. I know that feeling, Kvara,' Ronaldo wrote in his message of support. 'But never forget what brought you this far, and don't let a difficult moment make you doubt how far you can go. Keep that fire on. Your best is still to come.' The veteran's words highlight the mental fortitude required to recover from a long-term ligament injury.

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Teammates rally around the injured Georgian

Kvaratskhelia's teammates at the Parc des Princes were also quick to flood his social media with messages of solidarity. Ousmane Dembele was among those to show his affection for his fellow attacker, with the 2025 Ballon d'Or winner taking to his Instagram story to share a simple message of support: 'Stay strong Kvara.'

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Desire Doue was among the most vocal of the PSG contingent, offering a spiritual message of encouragement to his fellow forward. 'Stay strong my brother you will come back stronger, God is with you,' Doue said. This collective support will be vital for Kvaratskhelia as he transitions from the pitch to the treatment room for the foreseeable future.

Kvaratskhelia promises a strong return

In his own public statement, Kvaratskhelia reflected on the unexpected nature of the injury and his readiness to face the challenge. 'I thought I was prepared for everything, but not, and I realize that God chose me and if I protected the players on another field, I'm ready to go through these months in labor, pain, tears,' he wrote in a moving post that resonated with his millions of followers.

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The Georgian star concluded by thanking his supporters and reiterating his commitment to the fans who have stood by him since his move to Paris. 'I know I have to come back stronger for my people who always have my back, I won't let you down I promise I won't waste a second. Thank you all for your support see you soon,' he added.