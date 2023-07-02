From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi? Ex-Man Utd star Jesse Lingard training at Inter Miami following D.C. United snub from Wayne Rooney

Jesse Lingard worked alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, and he is now training at Lionel Messi’s new club Inter Miami.

England international is a free agent

Released by Nottingham Forest

Linked with teams in MLS & Middle East

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international playmaker has become a free agent this summer following his release at the end of a frustrating season-long stint at Nottingham Forest. The enigmatic 30-year-old is mulling over what to do next and has headed to America as part of his summer holiday plans. While in the United States, Lingard has made the most of an opportunity to use the facilities at Inter Miami – the MLS franchise that is co-owned by United and Three Lions legend David Beckham.

Instagram

Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lingard had been linked with a move to MLS at D.C. United – where former United team-mate Wayne Rooney is manager – but such a switch has been ruled out. Rooney has said: “The Jesse Lingard [rumour]? I don't know where that has come from. From my point of view we have no interest in signing him.”

WHAT NEXT? Lingard has also seen a move to the Middle East mooted, and has told Sky Sports of those rumours: “I'm considering all options. I've never ruled out any team or club out, so for me it's just picking the right team and it's got to be right for me. I just want to play football at the end of the day and that's all I want to do. Obviously the project has got to be well suited for me, the team's got to be moving in the right direction but just regular game-time – I'm still hungry. Saudi Arabia are doing big things, and in the next couple of years or so, it will be one of the hotspots to go to. I'm not really surprised that the big names are moving out there.”