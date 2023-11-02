Cristiano Ronaldo in WWE?! Portugal star in talks with wrestling giants over potential appearance - but Al-Nassr commitments means he won’t be at Crown Jewel event

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly in talks with WWE over a potential appearance, but won't be at the Crown Jewel event due to Al-Nassr playing that day.

Ronaldo lining up for WWE appearance in the future

Won't feature in the Crown Jewel event

Could have been paired with John Cena

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fightful, via Relevo, the Portuguese superstar was involved in discussions with the wrestling brand for an appearance at the Crown Jewel event which is slated to take place on November 4 in Saudi Arabia. However, those talks were swept under the rug as Al-Nassr are playing against Al-Khaleej on the same day in a Saudi Pro League fixture.

Several celebrities across disciplines have appeared in WWE, including former American President Donald Trump, and the collaboration with Ronaldo would have helped them to make further inroads across multiple regions in the world, especially in Europe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was suggested that Ronaldo would make his appearance alongside the iconic John Cena who happens to be one of the most prominent figures to emerge from the wrestling industry. Cena's fame extends beyond wrestling into Hollywood, making him a significant name in both entertainment realms which would have allowed Ronaldo to enhance his personal brand as well.

Moreover, Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo's girlfriend, has been actively involved in a Netflix special that revolves around her relationship with the football star. This special series aims to provide insights into their life together which would have offered WWE further exposure.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? It has been touted that Ronaldo could still make an appearance in the crowd after his commitment with Al-Nassr is over on Saturday. Nonetheless, if the efforts fail to take shape it is believed that there will be further discussions to get on board Ronaldo in the future as WWE remain adamant about breaking into new territories.