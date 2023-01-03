'They know nothing about football' - Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at criticism over Al-Nassr transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo has been unveiled at Saudi side Al-Nassr and has hit back at critics of his lucrative move at a news conference.

Ronaldo joins Al-Nassr

Transfer has been questioned

Ronaldo responds to critics

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese superstar has hit back at critics after being unveiled at Saudi Arabia side Al-Nassr. Ronaldo signed a lucrative deal with the club that will make him the highest paid player in the history of the sport. His decision to head to Saudi after leaving Man Utd has been questioned, but Ronaldo responded with a strong message to his detractors.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Many people speak and give their opinions but they really do not know nothing about football. As you know football now, probably the last 10-15 years it is different, all the teams are more prepared, more ready," he told reporters. "So for me it's not the end of my career to come to [Saudi Arabia], that's what I want to change. So I really don't worry about what the people say."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo also insisted at his unveiling that he had received plenty of other offers from clubs around the world before deciding that Al-Nassr was the best place for him to continue his career.

WHAT NEXT RONALDO? Ronaldo also said he wants to play in Al-Nassr's next game. The team are back in action in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday against Al Tee.