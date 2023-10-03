Cristiano Ronaldo is ageing line a fine wine! CR7 secures back-to-back Saudi Pro League Player of the Month awards after inspiring Al-Nassr's resurgence

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo has won back-to-back Saudi Pro League Player of the Month awards following his sublime form in September.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 38-year-old scored five goals and bagged two assists for the Saudi side in August to pick up the Pro League's Player of the Month award and has now backed that up in September after a further five goals and three assists. His hot streak has helped Al-Nassr rise to fourth in the table with six straight wins, after losing two on the bounce in mid-August.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite being in the twilight years of his career, the Portuguese international is still proving he knows where the goal is. Not only is he the Saudi league's top scorer with 10 goals this season, he is Portugal's leading marksman with five goals in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. The forward has already scored more goals for Al-Nassr this season than he did in 2022-23, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner bagging 17 goals in 16 matches, versus 14 in 19 games last term.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo and Al-Nassr take on Abha in the league on Friday afternoon. If results go their way later this week, they could go top of the table.