Ajax icon's return! Chivu prepares Inter stars for fiery Rotterdam cauldron in Champions League test

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Inter manager Cristian Chivu expects a hostile atmosphere when his side faces Feyenoord at De Kuip in Tuesday's Champions League encounter. The former Ajax defender reflected on his past success at the stadium while urging his side to bounce back from their derby defeat.

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Inter seek European response after derby setback

Inter travel to Rotterdam to face Feyenoord at De Kuip on Tuesday evening seeking to ignite their Champions League campaign. The Nerazzurri sit on three points from three matches following defeats to Real Madrid and Club Brugge alongside a narrow victory over Shakhtar.

Christian Chivu's side enter the fixture attempting to bounce back from a painful 3-1 derby defeat against Milan.

The match marks a return to De Kuip for Chivu, who enjoyed success at the venue during his playing days with Ajax.

Chivu reflects on personal connection to De Kuip

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Chivu recalled his history at Feyenoord's home ground while acknowledging the vocal support awaiting his team. "I won the Dutch Cup here [in 2002]. I know what this stadium means to this team, and I know the passion their fans have," Chivu stated.

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"I know the kind of atmosphere they create. It won't be easy; the environment will be hostile, but that’s exactly why we love playing in the Champions League."

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"We know this game won’t be easy, but we’re also fully aware of who we are and what we want to achieve," he added.

Inter prepare for intense individual duels

Chivu praised Feyenoord's home record and warned his players to remain sharp against their hosts' attacking quality. "This team thrives on playing at home, with their fans spurring them on," the Inter boss noted.

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"They have quality players who excel in duels and one-on-one situations."

"We need to showcase our own strengths and everything we’re capable of to cause them problems... We’re going to put in a great performance," Chivu affirmed.

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Nerazzurri target crucial away points

Inter look to secure their second victory of the domestic phase in Rotterdam before turning focus back to Serie A.

Chivu expects a disciplined tactical performance from his squad under intense pressure.

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Kick-off at De Kuip is scheduled for Tuesday evening.