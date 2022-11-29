Coveted Netherlands winger Gakpo admits it's 'nice' to be linked to Man Utd but insists he's focused on World Cup

Manchester United target Cody Gakpo has admitted it is 'nice' to hear his name linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Gakpo a reported target for Man Utd

Has scored twice at the World Cup

Forward likely to leave PSV next summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands forward, who has netted twice across two appearances at the World Cup, is a reported target for Erik ten Hag at Man Utd. However, he insists his main focus is on aiding his country's bid for glory in Qatar.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in a press conference, Gakpo said: "I focus now on the World Cup but it's always nice to It’s always nice to hear such rumours. But I just try to focus here and do my best. I know what I'm capable of but it's always a challenge to reach your highest level possible. I'm not there yet, I think I can improve in a lot of things. The coach is a very demanding coach and he tries to trigger me every time when I'm on the pitch to become a better player, so I'm really grateful for that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gakpo reportedly came close to sealing a move to Old Trafford last summer and looks a likely target for Ten Hag next time around.

IN A PHOTO:

Gakpo has starred for the Netherlands so far in Qatar...

WHAT NEXT FOR GAKPO? The Netherlands face Qatar on Tuesday hoping to secure passage to the knockout stage of the World Cup.