President Macron urges French Football Federation to hand Deschamps a new contract

President Emmanuel Macron wants the French FA to hand a new contract to manager Didier Deschamps as a reward for reaching successive World Cup finals.

WHAT HAPPENED? France churned out a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Morocco in the 2022 World Cup semi-finals to set up a huge clash with Argentina in the showpiece event. France's president, Macron, was in attendance at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday and was elated after Les Bleus marched to victory. The head of state praised manager Deschamps after the win and has urged the French Football Federation (FFP) to extend his contract, which is due to expire at the end of the tournament.

WHAT THEY SAID: “A huge thank you to our coach, Didier Deschamps, and to this team which is in fact a mixture of several generations, and that's what is great," Macron told reporters after the game.

“Deschamps, it's three finals, and he wins them! Never two without three, Deschamps is there, with his baraka and his talent. We bring back the cup and obviously Deschamps must stay! This French team makes me very proud.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Deschamps has had a stellar stint as the French national team coach. In 2016, he guided his troops to the European Championship final but lost out to Portugal. Two years later, in Russia, he won the World Cup and recently bagged the UEFA Nations League as well. If he is able to lift the World Cup trophy again then he would become the first men's team coach since Vittorio Pozzo of Italy (1934 & 1938) to win consecutive titles.

WHAT NEXT FOR DESCHAMPS? Les Bleus will now face Lionel Messi's Argentina in the title decider on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium.