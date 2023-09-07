'I consider myself a coach until 2028' - Sacked Spain women's coach Jorge Vilda hits back at the RFEF and vows to defend his rights after being handed new contract by Luis Rubiales

Former Spain boss Jorge Vilda has vowed to fight his 'unfair' dismissal in the midst of the Luis Rubiales scandal

Vilda has hit back following his dismissal as manager of the World-Cup winning Spain team in the wake of the Jenni Hormoso kiss scandal after the final in Australia.

The head coach was offered a new contract by Luis Rubiales after winning the World Cup, including a bumper new salary, and believes it is still valid.

"I consider myself a coach until 2028. This is what my lawyers tell me and even more so when there was already a prior and consensual agreement in the Assembly," he told Radio Marca.

Article continues below

"In the Assembly, it was said publicly, but previously that contract had been perfected with a four-year renewal."

Vilda has already vented his frustration at his dismissal, saying he believes his sacking was "unfair" and that he does not understand the decision.

The 42-year-old coach is a close friend of Spanish FA president Rubiales, who has been suspended from his role for 90 days, while the RFEF have also issued an apology to the football world for his actions.

Vilda's time in charge was also marred by controversy. He faced a mutiny from 15 players before the World Cup and was shown applauding Rubiales during a speech where he refused to resign after kissing Hermoso.

Spain have already moved quickly to replace Vilda by appointing Monte Tome as head coach. The world champions are due to return to action later this month against Sweden in the Nations League.