'Great day, great town!' - Conor McGregor's new 'Forged' stout sampled by Wrexham fans as UFC star donates over £12k to Paul Mullin-supported Autism charity

UFC legend Conor McGregor donated over £12,000 to a charity supported by Wrexham star Paul Mullin after his Forged stout was sampled by fans.

McGregor announced Wrexham partnership

Forged Stout on sale before Yeovil game

UFC legend donated £12,200 Mullin's autism charity

WHAT HAPPENED? The Irishman announced his collaboration with the upcoming National League club on Monday ahead of their home meeting with Yeovil the following day. The partnership saw McGregor's Forged Irish Stout on sale for Wrexham fans in the iconic The Turf Pub, and aimed to raise funds for the Paul Mullin-supported Your Space charity, which supports autism.

WHAT THEY SAID: McGregor said on the collaboration: “The Wrexham success story is incredible and I can relate to it, that ambition, the hard work and passion to become the very best. I wanted to reward their fans by making them the first to sample my stout on these shores. Their desire for success inspires me and much like Forged Stout they’re not here to take part, they’re here to take over!

"I’m also incredibly proud to support the local Your Space Autism charity through Forged Irish Stout along with Paul Mullin. This is a cause that is very close to me and my team's heart and I’m grateful to Paul for offering me the opportunity to support such a worthy cause and for the work he puts into Your Space. I look forward to visiting Wrexham soon.”

Wrexham striker Mullin added: "I am totally blown away by the generosity of Conor McGregor to reach out and make such a significant donation to Your Space Wales. A charity that is doing amazing work to support families of children with Autism, a charity that is obviously so close to my family's heart, £10,000 is such a significant amount of money to receive and will go along way to support those who need it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Not only were the Red Dragons able to clinch a 3-0 victory which takes them within one win of promotion - a result which was seen by multiple Hollywood stars who were in attendance at the Racecourse Ground - but Mullin was able to celebrate over £12,000 in donations from McGregor. The former MMA fighter donated £10,000 from the Forged Irish Stout brand in a cheque presented to the club's top scorer, as well as £2,200 from sales of the alcoholic beverage on the night.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? With a vital win secured and Mullin able to take in over £12,000 to a charity aiding autism, the Red Dragons will hope to complete their fairy-tale trip to automatic promotion with a win over Boreham Wood on Saturday.