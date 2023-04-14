The USMNT have been drawn in the same group as Jamaica ahead of the 2023 Gold Cup which gets underway in June.

Gold Cup draw made

Tournament kicks off 16 June

USA to face Jamaica

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of the 2023 Gold Cup, the group stage has been drawn and pitted CONCACAF giants against one another in Group A, where the United States will meet Jamaica. Mexico, meanwhile have been drawn in Group B while Canada sit in Group D.

Group A Group B Group C Group D USA Mexico Costa Rica Canada Jamaica Haiti Panama Guatemala Nicaragua Honduras El Salvador Cuba TBC Qatar TBC TBC

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Preliminary matches are still to be played with three spots in the Gold Cup left up for grabs, which will finalise the groups ahead of the tournament. The bi-annual competition also sees Qatar taking part in 2023, where they will meet Mexico, Haiti and Honduras in Group B.

AND WHAT'S MORE: A preliminary round will be followed by the group stage and a knockout bracket in order to determine the winner of the cup. The USMNT head into the tournament as defending champions and possess enough star power to go far once again, but have been hamstrung by a number of issues at management level since Gregg Berhalter's controversial departure after the World Cup. They are still without a permanent manager, with Anthony Hudson currently in interim charge, while U.S. Soccer are also planning to hire a new sporting director.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The USMNT will look to dominate and retain the trophy ahead of hosting the 2026 World Cup, and will hope that 2019 winners Mexico struggle in a potentially tricky Group B.