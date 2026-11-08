Como chief opens up on Real Madrid's buy-back clause for Nico Paz as transfer rumours swirl

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Como sporting director Carlalberto Ludi has addressed the growing speculation regarding Real Madrid's potential moves to trigger buy-back clauses for Nico Paz and Jacobo Ramon. The two former La Fabrica starlets have become central figures for the Italian side, sparking fears among the Como faithful that a return to the Santiago Bernabeu could be on the horizon.

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Madrid's watchful eye on Como starlets

The Spanish giants are keeping a very close watch on Paz and Ramon, two of the most promising academy products to emerge from Valdebebas in recent years. Both players have established themselves as vital components of the Italian project, flourishing under the guidance of the coaching staff in Serie A. While the club retains a 50 per cent stake in Ramon along with a specific buy-back option, the deal for Paz was structured differently last summer. Despite officially moving to Italy, the Argentine midfielder remains linked to the Bernabeu through a clause that allows Los Blancos to bring him back for a predetermined fee. This arrangement has naturally led to constant questions regarding their long-term futures in Lombardy, particularly as their individual stock continues to rise on the European stage.

Addressing the noise surrounding his players, Ludi acknowledged the inevitable nature of these transfer links. "I have to put myself in the situation of the Como fans, because in November and in March people always start talking about the sale of players due to interest from teams," Ludi explained in an interview with Radio Radio Lo Sport, as quoted by Defensa Central. "Whether due to journalistic speculation or other reasons, it seems that Madrid is always ready to recover all its players. This year people are starting to talk about Jacobo Ramon, but in the next two seasons it will surely be Nico Paz's turn."

The mechanics of the Nico Paz deal

The financial details of Paz's transfer have been a topic of much discussion, with the Italian club insisting they have total ownership for the time being. Ludi clarified that the midfielder is technically a permanent asset for the Serie A side, even if the shadow of Real Madrid looms large over the contract. The goal for Como is to enjoy the player's quality while he remains at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, while acknowledging that a lucrative exit could eventually benefit the club's coffers.

Ludi further elaborated on the contractual specifics and the healthy relationship between the two historic institutions. "The truth is that we did a good piece of business last summer, because now Nico Paz is a 100 per cent Como player," the director added. "That said, Real Madrid has a buy-back option until a certain date during the transfer window, as is usual. In that case, it would be a sale that would reinforce our work and would be important for the club. The time will come to manage the situation as we have always done in recent years. We have a fantastic relationship with Real Madrid, but right now we have to enjoy the footballer, who is a champion."

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Plans for a Bernabeu return

Speculation in Spain suggests that the decision for Paz to return to his former home has already been virtually finalised, with a move potentially slated for the end of a three-year development cycle. The young playmaker chose to move to Italy to ensure consistent playing time and lead a top-flight project, a luxury he would not have been afforded in the crowded midfield ranks of Jose Mourinho's squad. So far, the gamble has paid dividends, as Paz has evolved into one of the most exciting creative forces in the division.

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The path for Jacobo Ramon appears even more straightforward, with the defender potentially returning for a fee of less than €9 million. The financial commitment required for Paz would be significantly higher, though the net cost to Madrid is mitigated by the initial transfer fee they received. Rumours suggest a buy-back figure of €80 million, but since Como paid €60 million last summer, the actual expenditure for Los Blancos would effectively be closer to €20 million to secure his services once again.

Development and long-term vision

For Paz, the priority remains his growth on the pitch rather than the headlines in the newspapers. His father, Pablo Paz, recently noted that while the club valued his son highly, both parties agreed that a stint in Italy was the best move for his career progression. This tactical retreat from the Bernabeu spotlight has allowed him to mature away from the pressure of the Spanish capital, becoming a leader for a Como side that is punching above its weight.

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As the winter window approaches, the links to Madrid will likely only intensify, especially if Paz continues to dominate matches with his technical ability. For now, Como remain focused on their league objectives, hoping that the "champion" in their ranks can lead them to success before the lure of the white shirt becomes impossible to ignore.